Thanksgiving is the annual celebration that follows Halloween and is celebrated with great enthusiasm in North America. Commemorated on the last Thursday in November, the history of the Thanksgiving celebration has become a popular topic of discussion, especially in recent times. Thanksgiving 2021 will be celebrated on November 25 and is a national holiday. Earlier considered to be a commemoration of the feast that the Pilgrims shared with the Natives during the discovery of America, the celebration is now more focused on being an opportunity for families to get together and indulge in lavish feasts with traditional dishes. As we prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving 2021, here is everything you need to know about this observance. Thanksgiving 2021 Wishes & HD Images: WhatsApp Messages, GIFs, Wallpapers and SMS To Send Happy Thanksgiving Day Greetings.

When is Thanksgiving 2021?

Thanksgiving is celebrated on November 25 this year. Every year, this festival is observed on the last Thursday in the month of November. The celebration of Thanksgiving often makes way for a long weekend, where families can get together and spend some quality time.

How is Thanksgiving Celebrated?

Thanksgiving celebrations mainly revolve around preparing a lavish meal filled with traditional and essential items like slow-roasted Turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, pies, etc. This winter festival was initially known as a commemoration of the feast between the pilgrims and natives. However, the reality of the encounter between the natives and the pilgrims and the wrath that this war had spread is now acknowledged by most people across the United States. The essence of the Thanksgiving celebration has therefore shifted from the history that was associated with it.

The celebration of Thanksgiving 2021 is sure to be a great time for families to finally get together, enjoy delicious meals and celebrate the holiday season. Another reason that Thanksgiving celebrations are particularly exciting for people is that it often marks the official start of the Christmas season, and people begin their holiday shopping after the day of Thanksgiving. In fact, the day after Thanksgiving is often marked as Black Friday, where major brands offer steal deals to help people prepare for their holiday gift-giving with the best options!

