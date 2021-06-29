This month sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has flooded puri beach in Odisha with stunning artwork. The latest offering celebrates the coronation day of the Gajapati, Kapilendra Deva, the king of Odisha. See the tweet;

Today is coronation day of the Gajapati, #KapilendraDeva ,the king of Odisha . He is the greatest Hindu king of 15 century in India . My SandArt at Puri beach. pic.twitter.com/WWTJ8gGHFc — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) June 29, 2021

