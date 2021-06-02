A terrifying video shows an American teen in Bradbury, California lunging at a bear to protect her dogs. The Bear can be seen scaling the walls with her cubs, as 17-year-old Hailey Morinico, runs and shoves the bear off the wall to protect her dogs. Actor Chris Evans Shared The video on his Twitter page.

This is insane. Zero hesitation. https://t.co/3HTFuVjAbj — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) June 1, 2021

