Actor Johnny Depp has got a lookalike who was spotted in a religious ceremony in Iran's Tabriz. The man, identified as Amin Sales, went viral when his video from the solemn ceremony took the internet by surprise as the users were amazed at his resembling features with the Pirates of the Caribbean fame. He carried the signature hairstyle of Depp along with his goatee and matching shades that made him the latest addition to long list of the POTC star's doppelganger list. Meanwhile, Crawley-based Simon Newton and an unknown hairdresser were the early additions to this lookalike list!

Watch Video of Johnny Depp's Latest Lookalike from Iran:

#جان ناذر يخدم الحسين عليه السلام من يفوز على امبر🫠🫠 pic.twitter.com/omv2DPAxzC — Farrah Al-Obaidi🇮🇶 ♈️ (@Nusha_8f) August 8, 2022

Hairdresser Looks Like Edward Scissorhands Jr.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LADbible (@ladbible)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)