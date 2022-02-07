BTS' golden maknae Jeon Jungkook is proving himself as a force to be reckoned with. The king-hearted human completed his graduation from high school back in February 2017 from the School of Performing Arts, Seoul. To celebrate the five years of his graduation Jungkook's fans took to Twitter to share an old picture from the ceremony. In the throwback picture, all the hyungs aka RM, V, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, and Sugawere also present to support Jeon Jung-kook. BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung Drops Throwback Selca With Jimin a Day After His Appendix Surgery Along With A Group Photo on Weverse (View Pic).

Have A Look:

5 years ago, today, Jungkook graduated from high school and all his hyungs were there for it 🥺 pic.twitter.com/LL3CQnpM3a — BTS Through Years⁷ (@btsthroughyears) February 6, 2022

