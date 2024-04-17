A sloth bear chased away a tiger at the Tadoba Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district. The video shows the big cat standing before the bear and blocking its path. Infuriated, the bear chased after the tiger to attack it. Seeing how enraged the bear was, the tiger left the bear alone. Tigers Fight Video: 'Veera' and 'Bhela' Get Into Fierce Battle Over Territory in Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra.

Tiger vs Bear Video

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)