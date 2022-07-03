Athar Aamir Khan, Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and CEO of Srinagar Municipal commissioner got engaged with Dr Mehreen Qazi. Aamir Khan is the ex-husband of IAS 2015 topper Tina Dabi who got married to IAS officer Dr Pradeep Gawande on April 2022 in Jaipur. Khan has announced his engagement on the Instagram post with Mehreen.

See Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Athar Aamir Khan (@atharaamirkhan)

Dr Mehreen Qazi Also Shares Picture on Instagram with Athar Aamir Khan:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Mehreen Qazi (@dr_mehreen)

