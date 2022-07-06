Google Doodle Celebrated the birth anniversary of the first Native American stand-up comedian, actor, and member of the Oneida Nation of Wisconsin, Charlie Hill, on Wednesday, 6 July. The internet engine made an animated cartoon of Charles Allan Hill, who appeared on National Television and made history.

Have A Look:

Today's #GoogleDoodle celebrates the Native American stand-up comedy legend, Charlie Hill, who broke into the industry and challenged harmful stereotypes. Learn how he worked hard to become the first Native comedian to appear on national TV → https://t.co/7BO3M6DaD0pic.twitter.com/5iL79NOZuk — Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) July 6, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)