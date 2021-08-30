India continues to glorify its name in the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 grabbing medals with their terrific performances. With the entire nation showering praises and best wishes to the athletes, sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik too joined in to congratulate players in his own way. The celebrated artist congratulated Paralympic athletes Nishad Kumar and Bhavina Patel for winning the silver medals congratulating them with incredible sand arts.

Sudarsan Pattnaik's Sand Art for Bhavina Patel

Congratulations! @BhavinaPatel6 for winning silver medal #TokyoParalympic 2021. This is a historic achievement! . My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha with message "The Nation is Proud of you". #BhavinaPatel What a wonderful news for all 🇮🇳 on #NationalSportsDay. pic.twitter.com/A0RUYfIAXM — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) August 29, 2021

Sudarsan Pattnaik's Sand Art for Nishad Kumar

