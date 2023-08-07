A Turkish company named Letrons made a real-life Transformer from a BMW car. The best part about the vehicle is that it's drivable. The viral video shows a massive crowd gathered to see the demo of the car. The video shows the car changing its form to a huge Transformers figure. The red BMW car is seen shifting its shape and transforming itself into a massive standing figure. Towards the end of the video, the car is seen going back to its original shape. Watch the viral video of the real-life Transformer here. 'World’s Lowest Car' Video Shows Tiny Vehicle Running With No Doors and Tyres, Draws Funny Reactions.

Real-Life Transformer Viral Video:

A Turkish company called Letrons has created a real-life Transformer using a BMW car, and the best part is, it's drivable! 🤩🚗🤖 pic.twitter.com/3Uy9xNc2sV — Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) August 6, 2023

Transformer From a BMW Car:

Turkish company named Letrons made a real-life Transformer from a BMW car and it's drivable pic.twitter.com/netre7kyYV — Levandov (@Levandov_1) August 6, 2023

Letrons Test Video:

