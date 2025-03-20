Vicky and Piya, a popular travel influencer couple, recently found their fairy tale wedding moment turning into an unforgettable nightmare. The couple known for their captivating adventures and travel escapades across the globe had chosen Bengaluru as the location for their wedding photoshoot. However, what was meant to be a beautiful moment of celebration quickly turned tragic when a colour bomb mishap led to a horrifying accident. During the photoshoot, as they were posing for vibrant and joyous pictures to capture their special day, a colour bomb, typically used to add a burst of colour in the background went wrong. In an unexpected turn of events, the Canadian bride, Piya suffered severe burns as the bomb malfunctioned. Colleen Hoover ‘Drunk’ Viral Video? ‘It Ends With Us’ Author’s Bizarre and Unsettling Instagram Stories Spark Concern Among Fans Over Her Wellbeing!

Travel Influencer Vicky and Piya Viral Video

