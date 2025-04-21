A video from a wedding in Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh has sparked widespread criticism online after guests were seen presenting a blue drum to the newlywed couple, an apparent reference to the recent and disturbing Meerut murder case involving Saurabh Rajput. The viral video shows the bride and groom seated on stage when a group of friends approaches them carrying the large blue container. While the groom appears confused, the bride responds with a burst of laughter, seemingly unaware of the deeper implications. What many have labeled a distasteful prank has been widely condemned for making light of a recent crime that deeply shocked the nation. The group's laughter and casual delivery of the drum added to the unsettling nature of the moment, leaving viewers online divided over whether it was simply a joke gone too far or a sign of growing insensitivity toward real-life tragedies. Saurabh Rajput Murder Case: Muskan Rastogi, Accused of Killing Her Husband With Lover Sahil Shukla, Is Pregnant, Say Officials.

