Social media personality Mansi Manju Satish Suravase recently faced an unsettling incident while filming content on a staircase, reportedly in what appeared to be an apartment complex. In the video, Instagram influencer Mansi Manju is seen stepping aside to give way when a man passes by and seemingly makes unwelcome physical contact by brushing her arm. Despite her clear attempt to make space, the man’s inappropriate behaviour appeared deliberate. Wasting no time, Mansi quickly turned to confront him, addressing the inappropriate touch directly. Following a brief exchange, she responded assertively by slapping the man, making it clear that such conduct would not go unchecked. You can watch the viral video of Mansi Manju here. In the comment section, she further clarified that the said video is not staged. Misha Agrawal Dies: Social Media Influencer Passes Away 2 Days Before Her 25th Birthday.

Mansi Manju Confronts Man Who Inappropriately Touches Her

Mansi Manju's Instagram Post (Photo Credits: Video Post Screenshot/ Mansi Manju/ Instagram)

Mansi Manju Further Clarifies The Video Is Not Staged!

Mansi Manju's Comment (Photo Credits: Mansi Manju/ Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)