Females are born with maternal instincts. When danger is around the corner, they step up and protect children at all costs. A video is going viral on social media that shows how two nurses stationed at the neonatal intensive care unit at a hospital in quake-hit Turkey when tremours were felt. In the video, the nurses, who have no idea what is going on, enter the intensive care unit as soon as the structure starts to shake up. The two then hold the baby incubators firmly when the earthquake jolted Turkey and Syria. Their efforts prevented the incubators from tripping over. The duo heroes were identified as Devlet Nizam and Gazel Çalışkan. Earthquake in Turkiye: Death Toll Surpasses 33,000, Turkish Authorities Probe Contractors in Connection With Building Collapse Incidents.

Fatma Şahin, Mayor of Gaziantep, Shares Video:

Sağlıkçılarımız şahane insanlar👏#GaziantepBüyükşehir İnayet Topçuoğlu Hastanemiz yenidoğan yoğun bakım ünitesinde, 7.7'lik #deprem esnasında minik bebekleri korumak için Hemşire Devlet Nizam ve Gazel Çalışkan tarafından gösterilen gayreti anlatacak kelime var mı? 🌹🌼💐👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/iAtItDlOwb — Fatma Şahin (@FatmaSahin) February 11, 2023

Turkey Earthquake:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)