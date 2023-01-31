An intriguing video of what seems to be a “two-headed anteater” has gone viral and completely baffled everyone on the Internet. In the video, the giant anteater can be seen munching on ants and other insects, and it seems like another head of the giant mammal was also equally enjoying the meal. This happened because anteaters actually have very large claws on their front feet used for opening big insects’ nests. Anteaters also use them to defend against predators, and what seems like another head is actually its terrifying foreclaw. Now that you know what it was about, watch this viral video here. Echidna or Anteater’s Milk Contains Anti-Microbial Protein That Prevents Their Young Ones From Infections.

Watch the "Two-Headed Anteater" Here

