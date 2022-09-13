Locals of Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow were left stumped after capturing a train of blinking white lights in the sky. The bizarre dotted lights were seen moving at a slow pace in the evening sky. Reportedly, on September 4, Elon Musk-owned SpaceX had sent a space tug above along with another large batch of its Starlink internet satellites. That's how online users confirmed that the ghostly illumination might be SpaceX Starlink and not some UFO! The pictures of the eerie sight captured by the Kannauj residents went viral on social media, leaving people wondering about the gleam.

