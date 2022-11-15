A 50-year-old Chinese man on Tuesday ran marathon while chain-smoking. The 50-year-old man named Uncle Chen finished the 42 km long marathon in three hours and twenty-eight minutes while chain-smoking cigarettes. Uncle Chen participate in Xin’anjiang Marathon in Jiande with 1500 runners and finished at 574th spot. The tobacco loving 50-year-old man managed to complete the race in "good" marathon time. Uncle Chen has been an ultra-marathon runner with years of experience in 50 km marathon. Also Read | Chinese Man Throws Coins Into Lucky Air Plane's Engine Hoping For a Safe Flight, Airline Sues Him.

50-Year-Old Chinese Man Runs 42-km-Long Marathon While Chain-Smoking

