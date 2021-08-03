All sport complexes, gyms, clubs have their own set of rules which the members are required to follow. However, sometimes such rules and regulations go beyond the understanding of people, resulting in hilarious reactions. A recent notice reportedly put up by the Lake Sports Complex, Chandigarh directing its members to follow 'proper decorum' is going viral for the same reason. It requires the members to wear only 'approved undergarments' which need to be stamped by the office. The complex has also warned the members against smelly socks. Keeping a check on the language, it has provided them with a list of 'permitted bad words in Punjabi.'

The bizarre notice has taken the social media for a laughter ride. It went viral soon after journalist Arshdeep Sandhu shared it online. Read the full notice here:

The Lake Club Chandigarh notice Read every single line 😂😂😂 ‘Undergarment approval stamping’ and ‘permitted bad words’ Hilarious 😂 Also ‘shave your legs’ if you plan to wear shorts pic.twitter.com/oBPl7QkrNa — Arshdeep Sandhu (Raavi) (@arsh11kaur) August 3, 2021

