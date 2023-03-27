An unexpected performance by a group of guys at a recent wedding reception has gone viral on social media, and the internet can't keep calm about it. The clip opens with a group of men and women dancing to the tunes of ‘Lungi Dance’ from the movie 'Chennai Express’. The men take the stage after the song ends, and begin grooving to the Hindi theme song for the well-known Japanese animated series ‘Shinchan’. As they dance to the upbeat song, the crowd is left in splits while cheering for them. Bride and Groom Flaunt Well-Synced Moves With Utter Perfection on ‘Calm Down’, Viral Video Will Leave You Stunned!

Men Dance to Hindi Theme Song of Shinchan:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bipasha Shah (@dancetillyoudrop_byb)

