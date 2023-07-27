A video going viral on social media shows visuals from Nara, Japan, during the rains. The amazing video shows a lot of deer taking shelter along with people while it is downpouring. It appears that the deer are accustomed to hiding from precipitation because Nara is frequently exposed to severe rain. They are also not afraid of people, so finding shelter from the rain for them entails strolling over to a shelter and sitting down close to all the people. People are also seen capturing the view and making videos while the deer are unfazed. Cat Turns Saviour, Prevents Toddler From Falling Down the Stairs; Video Goes Viral.

Watch Video Here:

The situation in the Japanese city of Nara during a downpour 😍 pic.twitter.com/Uy493dj91o — Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) July 26, 2023

