In an incident that occurred near Martha’s Vineyard Airport, Massachusetts, a passenger took control of the plane as the 80-year-old pilot had a medical emergency. As a result, the plane crash-landed on an island in Massachusetts. The pilot was rushed to the hospital in a critical situation. A short clip of the plane after landing went viral on social media. According to the state police, “The crash resulted in a hard landing outside the runway that caused the aircraft’s left wing to break in half”. Plane Crash in Somalia Video: Halla Airlines Flight Crashes After Landing at Aden Adde Airport in Mogadishu, Injuries Reported.

ICYMI: Officials say that at 3:12 pm Saturday , a Piper Meridian Turbo Prop 6-seat plane reportedly crashed at the Martha’s Vineyard Airport, Massachusetts. 68-year-old female passenger took control of the plane after the craft’s 80-year-old pilot had a medical emergency pic.twitter.com/bNjCq6WToE — Anny (@anny25717503) July 16, 2023

