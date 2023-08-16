A disturbing viral video depicts a woman in the US waving a gun and threateningly pointing it at passing traffic in a busy intersection. Reportedly, the incident that occurred in Nassau County on Tuesday, August 15, shows the woman even firing the gun into the air. As captured in the footage, a police car strategically collides with her, knocking her to the ground just as she turns the gun on herself. Responding to a call, officers arrived at the scene around 2:20 pm (local time). Despite resisting, the woman was subdued by officers, and the police confirmed she is receiving treatment for minor injuries. Authorities are currently investigating the motive behind the woman's alarming actions.

US Woman Waves Gun at Traffic, Struck by Police Car

