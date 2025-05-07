Happy Teacher Appreciation Day 2025! The day honours the teachers and mentors across the world for their guidance and contributions to society. On the special day, Google came up with a hand-crafted US Teacher Appreciation Day 2025 Google doodle. The artwork featured a collage of thank-you cards to teachers from students of all ages, kindergarten to high school. US Teacher Appreciation Day 2025 is marked on May 6 to recognise the dedication, sacrifice and everyday care that teachers provide to their students.

US Teacher Appreciation Day Google Doodle

US Teacher Appreciation Day Google Doodle (Photo Credits: Google)

