UAE National Day, also called Eid Al Etihad, is celebrated every year on December 2. UAE National Day 2024 falls on Monday, December 2. It marks the formation of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). On December 2, 1971, the six emirates of Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, Fujairah, and Umm Al Quwain united as an independent nation under one flag. Ras Al Khaimah joined the federation as the seventh emirate in 1972. On this day, people decorate their homes, businesses, and cars with the white, red, and green UAE flag, which represents unity. To mark the day, Google has created a UAE National Day doodle, which includes the national flag. On that note, here’s wishing everyone a happy National UAE Day 2024! UAE National Day 2024 Messages and Images for Free Download Online: Share Eid Al Etihad Greetings, Wallpapers and Quotes To Celebrate the Formation of UAE.

UAE National Day Google Doodle

UAE National Day Google Doodle (Photo Credits: Google)

