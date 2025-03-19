Search engine giant Google is marking the Rise of the Half Moon March with an interactive Doodle celebrating the Worm Moon. The Doodle introduces a lunar-themed card game where players compete against the moon by matching its phases to earn points. Successfully beating the celestial opponent unlocks four special wild cards, adding excitement to the challenge. The game, launched on March 19, reflects the natural transition of March when the frozen ground thaws and insects emerge. Players can share their high scores and test their lunar knowledge with friends. January 2025 Half Moon Google Doodle: Search Engine Giant Celebrates Lunar Phase With Fun and Interactive Card Game ‘Rise of the Half Moon’.

Rise of the Half Moon March Google Doodle:

excuse me what in house veridian is this google doodle pic.twitter.com/W2xD0CB4Fj — Sneaky hedgehog⚔️🌿 (@hedgehog_sneaky) March 18, 2025

