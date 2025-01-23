The moon changes its appearance as it moves through different phases, and we see it differently from Earth during each one. On Thursday, January 23, Google doodle celebrates the half-moon of January 2025 with a fun and interactive card game, ‘Rise of the half moon.’ Players can enjoy a fun and educational experience by testing their knowledge of the lunar cycle. The game challenges players to match the cards showing the moon’s various phases while learning interesting facts along the way. It is a creative and unique way to appreciate the beauty of the night sky and learn more about lunar phases. What Is the Lunar Cycle? From New Moon to Waning Crescent, Here’s How Moon’s Appearance Changes Over the 8 Lunar Phases.

January 2025 Half Moon Google Doodle

Half Moon Google Doodle (Photo Credits: Google)

