National Teacher Appreciation Day, or National Teachers' Day in the United States of America (USA), takes place on the Tuesday of Teacher Appreciation Week. This annual event aims to honour and thank teachers across the country for their lasting contributions to students and society. National Teacher Appreciation Day 2025 in the US falls on Tuesday, May 6. The National Education Association (NEA) describes National Teacher Day as a day for honouring teachers and recognising the lasting contributions they make to our lives. In this article, let’s learn more about National Teacher Day 2025 in the US and the significance of the annual event. Happy Teacher Appreciation Week Wishes: Celebrate National Teachers Day in the US by Sharing Messages, Greetings and Quotes Appreciating the Teachers Around You.

National Teacher Day 2025 Date

National Teacher Day 2025 in the US falls on Tuesday, May 6.

National Teacher Day History

According to the NEA's history of National Teacher Day, the origins of the day are not known. As per records, around 1944, a Wisconsin teacher named Ryan Krug began corresponding with political and education leaders about the need for a national day to honour teachers. Mattie Whyte Woodridge (1909-1999), an educator from Helena, Arkansas, wrote to Eleanor Roosevelt, who in 1953 persuaded the 81st Congress to proclaim a National Teacher Day.

National Teacher Day Significance

National Teacher Day holds great significance as the day highlights the importance of teachers in the lives of students. Teachers are often called the backbone of society and they act as the guiding light. Their influence extends far beyond classrooms, touching lives and shaping futures in ways that are both profound and lasting. This annual US event aims to honour the teachers who influence how we think, how we treat others, and how we handle life’s challenges.

