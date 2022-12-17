Every father dreams of making his daughter’s wedding a grand affair. However, a man’s wedding gift to the bride and groom has created a lot of buzz on the internet. Groom Yogendra, from Hamirpur district in Uttar Pradesh, was gifted a bulldozer as a wedding gift by the bride's family. Photos of bulldozer has surfaced on social media which shows the bulldozer decorated with balloons and garlands. Viral Video: Woman Thrashes, Abuses Husband, Tears His Clothes in Public Over Suspicion of Extra-Marital Affair in Kanpur

Check Tweet:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)