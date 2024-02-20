In a shocking video that reportedly emerged from Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur city, a man can be seen chewing tobacco or ‘gutkha’ while lying on a hospital bed. Moreover, the patient was observed doing so in the presence of medical staff. The video was reportedly recorded by a visitor present in the hospital ward at the moment. While the whereabouts of the incident remain unknown, the clip is currently doing rounds on social media. Viral ‘Gutkha’ Chewing Man Shows Up With His Own Message on Second Day of India vs New Zealand 1st Test in Kanpur (See Picture).

Patient Chews Gutkha While on Hospital Bed in Kanpur

Kanpur is not for beginners pic.twitter.com/HMDkUMkX5O — Alpha🐯 (@AlphaTwt_) February 19, 2024

