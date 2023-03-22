The issue of the rapidly increasing population of stray cattle in Uttar Pradesh has not just turned into a major headache for the farmers in the state who often bear crop losses due to the problem, but also for the urban community. On similar lines, a video of stray cattle roaming freely and fighting on roads amid busy traffic has gone viral on social media. Twitter user Ahmed Khabeer captioned the video, “Roads of Uttar Pradesh overrun with stray cattle. A major cause of accidents. The government needs to take immediate action to protect both human n animal life. The UP govt needs to act on its promise of providing cow shelters.” Uttar Pradesh: Upset Over Damage to Crop by Stray Cattle and Debt, Farmer Dies by Suicide in Zarifnagar.

Stray Cattle Issue Raises Concerns of Road Accident:

