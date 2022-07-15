A few days after Guru Purnima, a festival to express love and gratitude towards teachers, a heart-touching video of a school teacher from Uttar Pradesh surfaced online. The video is believed to have originated from the Raigarh Primary School where students can be seen biding adieu to Shivendra Singh Baghel in an emotional way. The teacher can be seen consoling the kids during his send-off in the viral video.

Watch Video Here:

Young Kids of school cried in farewell after the transfer of teacher in Chandauli, UP. pic.twitter.com/ByRCHbHBH4

— Sunil Deodhar (@Sunil_Deodhar) July 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)