High Voltage drama unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur when a 34-year-old woman climbed a high-voltage electric pole in an attempt to commit suicide following her husband's discovery about her extramarital affair. The woman was reportedly involved in a seven-year relationship with a man from a neighboring village. She took the drastic measure when her husband, Ram Govind, a laborer, discovered the affair, concealed from the family. An argument broke out between the couple after the revelation, with the woman, a mother of three children, demanding accommodation of the man in her household and assistance with the monetary affairs of the house. Subsequently, she dashed out of the house and climbed an electric pole.A video capturing the woman's ascent up the electric pole, while horrified locals tried to persuade her to descend, has gone viral on social media. The local authorities swiftly responded to the crisis, and safely brought the woman down after cutting off the electricity supply. Hyderabad: Drunk Man Creates Ruckus, Climbs High Tension Electricity Pole in Meerpet; Video Surfaces.

Gorakhpur Viral Video:

