Pooja Vastrakar, one of the most promising players in the women's Indian cricket team, allegedly shared the Congress party's meme as a story on Instagram that mocked the leaders of the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party, which she deleted. According to the Netizens, the 24-year-old Pooja shared a post on Instagram mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, JP Nadda, and other BJP leaders on Friday. Vastrakar put "Impact Player: ED" as the caption in the now-deleted story. Congress Accuses Income Tax Department of Double Standards, Says BJP Should Have Been Asked to Pay Rs 4,600 Crore Penalty (Watch Video).

'Vasooli Titans'

Impact Player: ED

Indian Women Cricketer Pooja Vastrakar instagram post on BJP & ED😅🤣 pic.twitter.com/UXHxAyRQZ3 — Gss🇮🇳 (@Gss_Views) March 29, 2024

Pooja Shares Story Mocking BJP

Hello @BCCI , women's team player Pooja Vastrakar is mocking the Indian justice system and the Prime Minister. Does the BCCI endorse such views? pic.twitter.com/2KGXLAXqTd — Frontalforce 🇮🇳 (@FrontalForce) March 29, 2024

