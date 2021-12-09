Durex India, the condom company is best at taking dig on any matter or topic in a quirky and naughty way. Now, as reportedly Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all set to tie the knot on December 9, Durex pinches the couple with a sarcastic post. The condom company made a fun post on being getting invited to VicKat's wedding ceremony. While sharing the post Durex captioned it as, "Pun and admission to your wedding: intended!" Have a look!

Check Out The Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Durex India (@durex.india)

