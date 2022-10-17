Humans have a unique bond with animals. A perfect instance of animal love was reported in Alwar, Rajasthan. Villagers took out a funeral procession of a monkey that died due to electrocution, with great pomp. In order to perform the last rite of the 5-month-old monkey, a 2 KM long funeral procession was held by the locals. The funeral procession was taken out on a handcart decorated with flowers and balloons. The last rites of the monkey was performed as per to Hindu rituals and a bhandara ceremony was done on the next day. The video of monkey's funeral procession is going viral on the internet. The clip shows that people were taking out the procession with a music band, and wrapped the carcass with garlands. The monkey was seen lying on a decorated handcart. According to reports, the monkey died after being electrocuted after stepping on an electric wire on Saturday.

Monkey Cremated as Per Hindu Rituals:

करंट लगने से हुई बंदर की मौत, गाने-बाजे के साथ निकली शव यात्रा | Unseen India pic.twitter.com/d1o8xwJMTI — UnSeen India (@USIndia_) October 17, 2022

