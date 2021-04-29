Amidst the gloomy environment, a viral video of hospital staff and doctors dancing in PPE kits to a Punjabi number in order to cheer up COVID-19 infected patients is making netizens happy. Seeing the healthcare workers dance, some patients clapped their hands and repeated the bhangra steps.

Video of Healthcare Workers Dancing to Punjabi Song in PPE Kits:

Amazing spirit. Salute Our doctors & healthcare warriors! Brought a smile .. PS- beautiful song as well ( fwd)@deepaksidhu pic.twitter.com/M53pPTyJqw — Gurmeet Chadha (@connectgurmeet) April 28, 2021

