Several videos of Taliban men taking car rides holding guns and having fun at Kabul Amusement Park in Afghanistan have gone viral on social media platforms. The country has now come under Taliban control after major cities including Kabul were captured on Sunday. Afghanistan Crisis: Up to Taliban To Reassure Neighbours Through Zero Tolerance for Terror, Says India.

In the wake of the collapse of Kabul to the Taliban, people have been trying ways and means to flee from the country as soon as possible. Shops, markets and schools remained closed in Kabul as the Taliban overran the Afghan capital leading to widespread chaos across the city.

WATCH: Videos of Taliban Men Enjoying in Kabul

This is not a trampoline, it is the perception of American hegemony. pic.twitter.com/7xg4qm0QQN — Anurag Dixit (@bhootnath) August 17, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)