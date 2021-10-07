A viral clip showing one of the most venomous snakes on the planet, King Cobra, humbly getting a good bath by a kind-hearted Samaritan, is taking the internet by storm. The video posted on the Instagram page (helicopter_yatra_) by Sachin Sharma is truly mind-boggling. Do not believe the hype; watch the shocking video yourself. Assam: Man Dies of Snakebite While Showing Off His King Cobra Catch in Cachar, Watch Video.

Check Viral Video of King Cobra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sachin Sharma (@helicopter_yatra_)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)