Animal lovers are well acquainted with human-animal emotional bonding and the passing of a loved one takes a toll on one's mind. Recently, local villagers of a village in Malegaon in Maharashtra's Nashik organised a traditional funeral for their beloved monkey. The animal reportedly came to the village some 11 years ago after being separated from its mother. The villagers then started looking after the monkey. The animal got so attached to the locals that it forgot the wilds and became a resident of the village. Maharashtra: Latur Village Organises Traditional Funeral For Monkey, Hundreds Gather To Bid Farewell To 'Friend' (Watch Video).

Villagers Bid Farewell to Beloved Monkey:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)