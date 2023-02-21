Residents of a village in Maharashtra's Latur district held a traditional funeral of a monkey that passed away recently. In the video, locals of Budhoda village were seen taking the funeral procession of the monkey along with a music band. The carcass of the ape could be seen wrapped in orange cloth. Village residents buried the carcass with full respect as per the traditions. Monkey Attends Funeral To Pay Last Respects to Dead Man Who Would Feed Him in Sri Lanka, Video Capturing Emotional Moment Goes Viral.

Funeral For Monkey:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)