Instagram reels craze has gone on another level with people doing all kinds of things to shoot video and upload on social media. In a recent incident that has gone viral on social media, a woman was filmed ‘enjoying’ a slide on the conveyor belt at an airport. In the viral video, the woman can be seen sliding on the conveyor belt at an airport for Instagram reel. The video has sparked outrage among netizens, who are calling for action against her. The incident has raised concerns about airport security and safety, with one user humorously commenting that the “virus has reached airports.” Other users urged the authorities to levy heavy fine to the woman for her act. 'Vulgar' Videos Row: Vinita, Preeti and Piyush, Seen in 'Obscene' Holi and Scooty Stunt Reels, Arrested by Noida Police.

Viral Video of the Incident

The virus has reached the airports too 🤡🤡 pic.twitter.com/RdFReWtWjH — desi mojito 🇮🇳 (@desimojito) March 29, 2024

Netizens React to Viral Video

Arrest her for damaging the conveyor belt. — Ishwar Singh (@IshwarBagga) March 29, 2024

She must be punished. — RK Vij (@ipsvijrk) March 29, 2024

This is one of the most direst part of the airport and she is lying down there, gross.. Fine her, fine her in lakhs. Make an example out of her... — Victor Van Bie'uk (@VictorVanBieuk) March 29, 2024

