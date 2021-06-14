Viswanathan Anand spoke about the controversial charity chess match against Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath. Kamath was caught cheating during the biggest chess charity event. The incident happened during India's biggest-ever chess fundraiser event in which the Indian chess grandmaster and former world chess champion were playing against many celebrities. Kamath's chess profile was banned for violating 'Fair Play' policy.

The event was held to raise funds for 'The Akshaya Patra Foundations COVID-19' relief feeding efforts. It was held on June 13 at 5 PM and was live-streamed on Chess.com, India's official YouTube channel.

Anand had to play 10 Indian celebrities and business leaders in simultaneous games. The celebrities included actors Aamir Khan, Kiccha Sudeep and Riteish Deshmukh, singer Arijit Singh, singer-songwriter Ananya Birla, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, Manu Kumar Jain - MD of Xiaomi India, Nikhil Kamath - Co-founder of Zerodha, producer Sajid Nadiadwala and Prachura Padakannaya.

Here's what Viswanathan Anand Had to Say About the Game :

Here's the tweet by Viswanathan Anand:

Yesterday was a celebrity simul for people to raise money It was a fun experience upholding the ethics of the game.I just played the position onthe board and expected the same from everyone . pic.twitter.com/ISJcguA8jQ — Viswanathan Anand (@vishy64theking) June 14, 2021

Nikhil Kamath's Chess Profile Banned for Violating Fair Play Policy: Here's the tweet:

So the Zerodha CEO Nikhil Kamath played a charity chess match against Visvanathan Anand for COViD relief. Gamed the system to win. Got his chess profile banned. A little shameful to cheat to win against a World champ. pic.twitter.com/67GvU2j6tD — MB (@desiboho) June 13, 2021

Here's the tweet by Nikhil Kamath:

It is ridiculous that so many are thinking that I really beat Vishy sir in a chess game, that is almost like me waking up and winning a 100mt race with Usain Bolt. 😬 pic.twitter.com/UoazhNiAZV — Nikhil Kamath (@nikhilkamathcio) June 14, 2021

