Pakistani entrepreneur Waqas Hassan recently surprised many by travelling to India on an IndiGo flight despite the stringent visa requirements for Pakistani passport holders. Hassan, who was en route from Singapore to Saudi Arabia, had a six-hour layover in Mumbai. While Pakistani citizens can travel to India for connecting flights, they are not permitted to leave the airport during their layover. Hassan explained the legal nature of his trip in an Instagram video, highlighting the rare opportunity for Pakistani travellers to transit through India without an Indian visa. He enjoyed his brief stay at Mumbai airport, sampling local snacks and visiting the airport lounge. Pakistani Airspace Used for PM Modi Plane: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Aircraft Remained in Pakistan’s Airspace for 46 Minutes During Paris Trip, Claims Report.

Waqas Hassan’s Mumbai Layover

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WAQAS HASSAN (@waqashassn)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)