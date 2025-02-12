Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s aircraft reportedly flew through Pakistan’s airspace for 46 minutes while en route to Paris from New Delhi on Monday, February 10, as reported by ARY News. The flight, en route for Modi’s four-day visit to France and the US, passed through Pakistani airspace due to the closure of Afghan airspace. According to ARY News, the aircraft entered Pakistani airspace near Lahore, flying at an altitude of 34,000 feet and passing over various cities, including Sheikhupura and Hafizabad. PM Narendra Modi To Be Among the First Few World Leaders To Visit US After January 20 Inauguration, Will Hold Bilateral Meeting With Donald Trump.

PM Narendra Modi’s Plane Used Pakistani Airspace for 46 Minutes: Report

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s aircraft used Pakistan’s airspace while traveling to Paris from New Delhi, ARY News reported, citing civil aviation sources. pic.twitter.com/Vdvo759nhF — RASALA.PK (@rasalapk) February 10, 2025

