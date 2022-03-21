Filmmaker Vinod Kapri recently shared a heartwarming video of a 19-year-old on Twitter that has gained millions of views and reactions from the netizens. The viral clip shows Vinod having a casual yet inspiring conversation with the boy who was seen sprinting purposefully down a Noida road at midnight. When asked about why is he running at such an odd time the boy replies that he has an early morning duty and doesn't get time to practice. The young boy, Pradeep Mehra turns down Vinod's offer for a lift to home, says he wishes to join the army and that's why he prefers running.

Watch The Viral Video, Here:

This is PURE GOLD❤️❤️ नोएडा की सड़क पर कल रात 12 बजे मुझे ये लड़का कंधे पर बैग टांगें बहुत तेज़ दौड़ता नज़र आया मैंने सोचा किसी परेशानी में होगा , लिफ़्ट देनी चाहिए बार बार लिफ़्ट का ऑफ़र किया पर इसने मना कर दिया वजह सुनेंगे तो आपको इस बच्चे से प्यार हो जाएगा ❤️😊 pic.twitter.com/kjBcLS5CQu — Vinod Kapri (@vinodkapri) March 20, 2022

