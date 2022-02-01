An alarming video from a zoo in Uzbekistan shows a mother dropping her 3-year-old toddler from a height of 16 feet into the bears' enclosure. Fortunately, the zookeepers were able to draw the bear into an enclosed part of the zoo before hurrying to save the little girl, who endured a concussion and cuts from the fall. The mother has been detained and faces a criminal case for attempted murder.

Wach The Staggering Video Here:

