The well-liked South Korean boy band, BTS has proved all over again that they are the number one music band. BTS surpassed the likes of Drake and Taylor Swift to top a chart compiled by the music industry body The International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) for continues two years in a row. The septet earlier also topped the US Billboard chart thrice, and earned a Grammy nomination for their Michael Jackson-inspired hit track, "Butter". The official handle of IFPI updated the ARMY on Twitter. The caption of the post reads, "This is the moment @BTS_twt’s RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook received their trophy for this year’s #IFPIGlobalArtistChart, officially the winners of 2021’s IFPI Global Recording Artist of the Year Award!". BTS X Samantha’s Pushpa Item Song 'Oo Antava Maava' Is LIT AF! Watch RM, V, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook’s Groove in Viral Fan Edit.

Watch Here:

This is the moment @BTS_twt’s RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook received their trophy for this year’s #IFPIGlobalArtistChart, officially the winners of 2021’s IFPI Global Recording Artist of the Year Award! 🏆✨ pic.twitter.com/s8EiFvcy8P — IFPI (@IFPI_org) February 24, 2022

Watch Official Video Popular BTS Track- Butter

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)