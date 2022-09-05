Internet celebrity Kili Paul loved for his lip sync and dancing videos has again come up with a new reel that has been going viral. The famous Tanzanian social media influencer and content creator joined in the viral "Kala Chashma" song trend and has nailed it. Just like how one grooves to the beats of the Bollywood track as per the buzz, Kili firstly falls at the start of the clip, shakes his torso and dances enthusiastically! His sister, Neema Paul, is also seen trying to match steps with her brother. Kili Paul Is Back at It Again, Tanzanian Viral Sensation Croons Ranbir Kapoor’s Song Channa Mereya and Aces It (Watch Video)

Watch The Viral Reel:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kili Paul (@kili_paul)

