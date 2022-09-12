A famous mimicry artist who goes by the Chandni on Instagram can be seen imitating Alia Bhatt like a pro in her recent post. The content creator left the internet in splits after she posted a video of imitating Alia Bhatt from the movie Brahmastra with perfect facial expressions and hand movements. If you have watched the film, you can definitely relate to the viral reel that has garnered 664k views already. The artist exactly copied how Alia, aka Isha, in the movie addressed Ranbeer Kapoor's character Shiva. Ronit Ashra Mimics Saath Nibhana Saathiya 'Rasode Me Kaun Tha' Scene to Latest Kokilaben Viral Rap Song and Netizens Cannot Stop Laughing (Watch Video).

Watch The Viral Reel:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chandni Mimic🧿 (@chandnimimic)

