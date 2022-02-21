Six to twelve years is the age of development and learning in children. But Reyansh Surani from Dubai has already set a new record of the world's youngest certified yoga trainer. The youngster from India started practicing yoga when he was just four years old and has now achieved the rare feat of entering the Guinness World Records. A report on the Guinness World Records website stated that Reyansh completed 200 Hour Yoga Teacher's Training Course and also received his certification from Anand Shekhar Yoga School on July 27, 2021. 'World's Youngest Billionaire' 9-Year-Old Mompha Owns a Mansion, Bentley And Has A Private Jet to Travel Across The World (View Pics).

World's Youngest Certified Yoga Trainer

